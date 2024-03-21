CALGARY
Calgary

    • Domestic violence report calling for more prevention measures in Calgary

    The Calgary Police Service compiled a report with the U of C's School of Public Policy detailing domestic violence cases in the city. (File) The Calgary Police Service compiled a report with the U of C's School of Public Policy detailing domestic violence cases in the city. (File)
    Share

    A new report from the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy is looking to change the way many think about domestic violence.

    The report, being released Thursday in partnership with the Calgary Police Service, looked at a decade of domestic violence data.

    It found almost all men charged with domestic violence in 2019 were previously known by police.

    Lana Wells, one of the authors of the report, says the focus has traditionally been on helping the victims rather than looking at why men continue to be the major perpetrators of intimate partner violence.

    She noted while victim supports are important, there needs to be more work on preventing domestic violence in the first place.

    The full report is being released at 10 a.m. at the School of Public Policy at the U of C's downtown Campus.

    Calgary's Chief Const. Mark Neufeld will also be speaking during the event.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting

    The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • OPP arrest three people after seizing drugs, weapons and more

      Three Norfolk County residents are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized drugs and weapons in a search warrant. OPP West Region posted photos to social media, displaying cash paraphernalia and more — discovered in the bust.

    • 'It is going to be a cold day': Some warnings still in place

      Watches and warnings have been lifted for London-Middlesex but Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth remain under the snow squall warning. We can expect some breaks of sunshine according to Julie Atchison as we push towards mid day, snow flurries and squalls will be winding down.

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News