Domestic violence report calling for more prevention measures in Calgary

A new report from the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy is looking to change the way many think about domestic violence.

The report, being released Thursday in partnership with the Calgary Police Service, looked at a decade of domestic violence data.

It found almost all men charged with domestic violence in 2019 were previously known by police.

Lana Wells, one of the authors of the report, says the focus has traditionally been on helping the victims rather than looking at why men continue to be the major perpetrators of intimate partner violence.

She noted while victim supports are important, there needs to be more work on preventing domestic violence in the first place.

The full report is being released at 10 a.m. at the School of Public Policy at the U of C's downtown Campus.

Calgary's Chief Const. Mark Neufeld will also be speaking during the event.