New Walmart fulflillment centre north of Calgary expected to open n the fall
A massive Walmart fulfillment centre will be built in the High Plains Industrial Park, east of CrossIron Mills, and is expected to create hundreds of jobs throughout construction and when the building is operational.
The high-tech facility, located at 10 Lowes Road in Rocky View County, just north of Calgary city limits, is scheduled to open in September.
The 430,000 square foot warehouse will, according to Walmart Canada, serve as a Western Canada delivery hub for "millions of customer orders" and improve product availability for online and in-store shoppers.
Additional details are expected to be released on Monday at the official announcement of the facility at the site. Premier Jason Kenney, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer and Walmart Canada's president and CEO are slated to attend the announcement.
The Walmart fulfillment centre will not be the largest in the area. Amazon constructed a 600,000 square foot distribution centre in Rocky View County, west of the Walmart site, that opened in 2018.
