NHL postpones another 2 Flames games amid COVID-19 outbreak

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced on Friday it had postponed another two Calgary Flames games as the team deals with an outbreak of COVID-19.

As of Friday morning, the number of people sidelined in the organization sat at 32, including 19 players and 13 club members.

The NHL originally said on Monday that three Flames games had been cancelled after six players and one staff member entered the league's COVID-19 protocol.

The cancelled games included:

Dec. 13 against the Blackhawks in Chicago;

Dec. 14 against the Predators in Nashville; and

Dec. 16 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Saddledome.

By Wednesday, a Dec. 18 game against the Columbus Blue Jackets was also delayed.

On Friday, the NHL announced two more games had been scrapped, including the team's Dec. 21 game against the Anaheim Ducks and Dec. 23 game against the Seattle Kraken.

The team still has three games scheduled before the end of the month, including one on Dec. 27 against the Edmonton Oilers, one of Dec. 30 against the Kraken and a New Year's Eve game at home against the Winnipeg Jets.

The NHL also announced Friday that several Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers games would be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the league's holiday break on Dec. 26 due to concerns over positive COVID-19 cases.

"A decision on when each team’s training facilities will re-open will be made by the League and the NHLPA in the coming days," the NHL said in a news release. "The league is in the process of reviewing and revising all three teams’ regular season schedules."

"The Flames, Avalanche and Panthers organizations have followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of their players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state/provincial and federal agencies."