CALGARY -- Alberta Serious Incident Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a police incident resulted in an officer firing their sidearm Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers spotted a stolen Chevy Malibu speeding in Rundle. Shortly after that the driver exited the Malibu and got into a Nissan Altima, which police also determined to be stolen.

HAWCS monitored the vehicle from above by helicopter, as it drove erratically at high speed through northeast Calgary, raising concerns about public safety.

A police car driving north on 18 St. N.E. passed the Altima, which was stopped and heading southbound.

That prompted the driver of the Altima to pull a U-turn, and to chase the patrol car until finally he pulled in front of it, forcing the patrol car to stop.

That led to a confrontation between the officer and the suspect in which the officer discharged his gun.

The suspect responded by driving away in the Altima, and onto Glenmore Trail, until the suspect eventually fled from the vehicle and went into a home.

He stayed in the house until 3:45 p.m., when he exited the house without incident and was taken into custody.

Neither the suspect nor the officer were injured over the duration of the incident.

The officer has been placed on administrative 30-day leave to allow him to process the incident, which is standard practice for any officer involved in a shooting.

An exit ramp was closed earlier, but has since reopened. The scene is now clear.

CLEAR: The earlier incident on 18 St and Glenmore Tr SE is cleared. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) September 1, 2021

