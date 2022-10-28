Olds, Alta., high school temporarily locked down due to threat

School administrators and the RCMP say an "emergency lockdown" at the École Olds High School on Friday, issued in response to a report of a suspicious person, has been lifted.

In a letter sent home to parents of the school, which was obtained by CTV News, the procedure was enacted at about 10:20 a.m.

"The outside doors of our building were locked, and our students and staff remained in their locked classrooms, from approximately 10:20 until 11:30 a.m., as the RCMP investigated a report of a suspicious person at our school," said Meaghan Reist, the principal of École Olds High School and author of the letter.

During the situation, Reist says there was a heavy police presence both inside and outside the school.

"When it was determined there was no threat to students and staff in the building, the RCMP gave an 'all clear' by 11:30 a.m. and our students resumed their school routines as per usual."

Reist contends "there was never a threat" to student safety and the lockdown was a precaution, under direction of RCMP.

"Safety is our top priority at École Olds High School and throughout Chinook's Edge (School Division). Chinook's Edge has clear protocols to respond quickly to this type of situation, and everyone was kept safe at all times during today's situation."

Reist added that if anyone has questions about the lockdown, they are free to contact the school directly by calling 403-556-3391.