Ottawa will help Alberta through COVID-19's fourth wave, Blair says

CALGARY -

The federal government has heard Alberta's call for help in its struggle against the fourth wave of COVID-19 and it will respond, says a statement from Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.

Blair confirmed that he had responded to a formal request for assistance from Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver, sent earlier this week.

"We acknowledge the difficulties Alberta continues to face during this fourth wave in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," he wrote.

"I recognize the significant, immediate challenges currently facing Albertans, and know the importance of ensuring support to your health care system. As such, I am pleased to officially confirm that the Government of Canada, will support the provincial government's recent request and provide the necessary support to Albertans during this difficult time."

CTV News has reached out to Blair's office to clarify exactly what that support will consist of, but it could include members of the Canadian Armed Forces and Canadian Red Cross being sent here.

McIver's letter, which was released to the media on Tuesday, informed the federal government about the current situation facing the province in the fourth wave of COVID-19.

He asked Blair for assistance to relocate patients outside of Alberta for medical treatment as well as additional health care staff to support Alberta Health Services.

"Federal assistance in these two areas has the potential to create significant relief to the healthcare system," McIver wrote.

As part of Alberta's ongoing efforts to boost health care capacity during the public health emergency, we have formally asked the federal government to assist us with patient transfers and critical care staff.



Following news of the letter being sent to Blair's office, Alberta's Official Opposition criticized the timing of the act.

"Alberta's frontline healthcare workers need all the help they can get as they struggle with the emergency created by the UCP's failure to act for months while this crisis escalated. I hope the federal government is able to provide resources to relieve some of this excruciating pressure," said David Shepherd, the Alberta NDP's health critic.

According to the latest data from Alberta Health, there are 20,304 active cases in the province, with 1,040 in hospital. Of those, 230 patients are being treated in the ICU.

Nearly 2,600 Albertans have died in connection with COVID-19.