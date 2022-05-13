Outhouses on the outs: Alberta's roadside toilets getting an upgrade

Whether or not gas prices will be keeping Albertans and tourists close to home this summer, the UCP government has announced a plan to upgrade some bathroom facilities at a number of roadside stops throughout the province.

The work, which is expected to begin this summer, will involve replacing the outhouse-style bathrooms with flush toilets.

The first set of upgrades will take place at the following locations:

Highway 1 , five kilometres east of Highway 68 eastbound;

, five kilometres east of Highway 68 eastbound; Highway 1 , one kilometre east of Walsh westbound;

, one kilometre east of Walsh westbound; Highway 1 , Strathmore Vehicle Inspection Station eastbound;

, Strathmore Vehicle Inspection Station eastbound; Highway 16 , one kilometre east of East Nojack Access westbound;

, one kilometre east of East Nojack Access westbound; Highway 16 , seven kilometres east of East Nojack Access eastbound;

, seven kilometres east of East Nojack Access eastbound; Highway 36 , two kilometres north of Highway 28 northbound;

, two kilometres north of Highway 28 northbound; Highway 43 , two kilometres east of Mayerthorpe eastbound;

, two kilometres east of Mayerthorpe eastbound; Highway 43 , two upgrades 5.5 kilometres east of Sangudo westbound; and

, two upgrades 5.5 kilometres east of Sangudo westbound; and Highway 881 (vehicle inspection station) east of the junction of Highway 63 and Highway 881 eastbound.

All of the locations were chosen based on their remote location, traffic volumes and proximity to other facilities, officials said.

Officials say the work is meant to improve road trips for drivers in Alberta no matter where they are coming from.

"It has been said that you never get a second chance to make a good first impression," said Shane Getson, UCP MLA for Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland, in a release.

"Upgrading our rest stops will go a long way to not only providing a clean and more modernized convenience, it will help ensure the first impressions we leave with visitors are good ones, and that they will tell others of why they should visit Alberta."

The province is spending $1.5 million for the construction work.

More upgrades at other facilities are planned "for the near future."