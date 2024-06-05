Parks Canada issues bear warning in Banff National Park

A black bear has been active near a busy rest stop along the Icefields Parkway in Banff National Park, officials say.

Parks Canada issued a bear warning for the Saskatchewan Crossing Resort and surrounding area because of a bear that's been "frequenting the area."

The agency is urging "special caution" for anyone in the area and ask that if you head out on trails, you need to travel in groups and be aware of your surroundings.

"Keep all pets on a leash," Parks Canada said in its advisory. "Carry bear spray and know how to use it."

It also advises hikers to make noise while walking and if you see a bear, make sure you maintain a safe distance.

All bear sightings in Banff National Park should be reported to dispatch by calling 403-762-1470.

Bear warning in Kananaskis Country

Another bear warning is in place at the King Creek day use area and King Creek Ridge in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park.

Alberta Parks says "multiple bears" have been seen in the area and guests should take precautions to prevent an encounter with one.

Officials say that while the advisory is specifically for King Creek, it's important to note that bears can be found anywhere in the Kananaskis region at any time, so it's important to follow all advice to avoid bear encounters.