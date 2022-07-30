Play On brings street hockey tournament back to Calgary

The Play On Canada street hockey tournament returned to Calgary for the weekend on Saturday July 30, 2022. (CTV News Calgary) The Play On Canada street hockey tournament returned to Calgary for the weekend on Saturday July 30, 2022. (CTV News Calgary)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of 'rebound' following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina