CALGARY
Calgary

    • Plaza transforms into village in the city with Christmas in Kensington

    Crowds gather at Christmas in Kensington in Calgary, Dec.23, 2023 Crowds gather at Christmas in Kensington in Calgary, Dec.23, 2023

    The Christmas spirit was on full display at the new and improved Kensington Plaza Saturday afternoon.

    A holiday celebration was staged to mark the 10th Christmas in Kensington and the official re-opening of the plaza.

    The area underwent a series of upgrades this year.

    Some of those include sculptured benches, new trees, additional bike racks and updated surfacing.

    People in the area Saturday enjoyed hot chocolate by the fire, live music and horse-drawn carriage rides all free of charge.

    “It’s such a community event,” said Kensington Business Improvement Area executive director Annie MacInnis. “Kensington truly is such a small village in the city, and we so appreciate that Calgarians have really embraced the “shop local” message.

    “It has really helped businesses make it through this pandemic,” she added, “and for every one dollar you spend at a local business, you generate six dollars for our local Calgary economy. That’s our way out of this economic downturn.”

    Kensington Plaza also now has enhanced lighting, utility upgrades and dedicated spaces for temporary features like fire pits and movable furniture.

    Sunday, the Plaza Theatre is showing a trio of holiday classics, including Home Alone at 11 a.m., Love Actually – the 20th Anniversary edition at 1:30 p.m. and Die Hard at 4:15 p.m.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Norad ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along

    As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News