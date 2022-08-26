Police lay murder charge in deadly Evergreen shooting

Police on Thursday made an arrest in a recent shooting that left one Calgarian dead and another in hospital.

Michael Tyrel Arnold, a 34-year-old Sherwood Park man, is in police custody and has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Nakita Baron, 31, was found dead inside a dark-brown Bentley parked in the 100 block of Everwoods Court S.W. the morning of Aug. 18.

Her husband, Talal Fouani, was also shot and remains in hospital.

Police say the pair were targeted by a man who allegedly fired several shots at the Bentley before leaving in a black 2017- 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

In the aftermath of the shooting, police recovered CCTV images of a suspect and turned to the public for assistance.

Arnold was arrested Thursday in Edmonton and has since been transported to Calgary, where he remains in custody.

"Our Homicide Unit conducted a thorough investigation to find answers in what was a brazen act of violence that occurred in broad daylight," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the CPS homicide unit.

"We would like to thank the public, the media and our law enforcement partners at the Edmonton Police Service and Strathcona RCMP for their support.

"This investigation could not have come together so quickly without their assistance."

Arnold will appear in court in Calgary on Sept. 26.

Meanwhile, police investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about the shooting of Baron and Fouani is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.