The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance camera images of two men who are believed to be responsible for at least three convenience store robberies this month.

According to police, there have been three armed robberies in southeast Calgary where two suspects, one armed with what is believed to be a sawed-off shotgun, have threatened convenience store workers.

The robberies occurred at the following Circle K and Mac's convenience stores:

9909 Fairmount Drive S.E. (Willow Park) on Wednesday, December 19

4242 7 Street S.E. (Highfield Industrial) on Saturday, December 22

7005 18 Street S.E. (Ogden) on Sunday, December 30

During the December 30 robbery, a clerk suffered a cut to his head and was transported to hospital.

The first suspect is believed to be approximately 183 cm (6’) tall with a medium build. The second suspect is roughly 175 cm (5’9”) tall with a medium build.

Anyone having information regarding the armed robberies is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.