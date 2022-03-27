Police speak with witnesses following stabbing in northeast Calgary

Calgary police say they are looking for leads following a stabbing that took place early Sunday.

Officials told CTV News that officers were called to the scene, in the 100 block of Falworth Way N.E. at about 3 a.m. for reports of an assault.

When they arrived, they found the victim at the scene. He was taken to hospital in serious, but stable, condition.

Police say they are speaking with witnesses, but so far have no description of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.