Province urging pregnant women to get vaccinated
Alberta Health Services is urging those who are pregnant, have recently delivered or who are trying to become pregnant to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.
According to AHS, six pregnant Albertans were admitted to intensive care units throughout the province in August due to COVID-19.
AHS said all six patients were unvaccinated.
"To put this into context, only seven pregnant Albertans were admitted to ICU for COVID-19 during the entire first year of the pandemic from March 2020 to March 2021," AHS said.
"In the six cases last month, COVID-19 had severe impacts on the parent’s health, as well as the child’s. Five pre-term births occurred as early as 29 weeks."
The head of obstetrics and gynaecology for the Calgary zone, Dr. Colin Birch said the fourth wave of COVID-19 is hitting pregnant women very hard.
“We’re seeing more, but we're also seeing much sicker patients who are pregnant than we've ever seen before. The fourth wave is turning out to be probably the worst from a pregnancy perspective.”
Birch added that pregnant women are more susceptible to the damaging effects of a respiratory virus than the general population.
“How people can cope with having COVID and infection in the lungs, is they have that extra reserve, whereas in pregnancy, they won't have that extra reserve because of the physical constraints (of being pregnant).”
PREMATURE DELIVERIES
It's not just the women who are affected -- their babies suffer too says Dr. Eliana Castillo, a professor in the university of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine.
“If a mom in pregnancy gets sick, her chances of having a premature baby or delivering prematurely is high," said Castillo, who specializes in obstetric medicine.
Premature babies are more likely if a woman gets COVID-19
Claire O’Gorman is a registered nurse in Calgary. She’s also a new mom, having given birth to a baby girl in July.
O’Gorman made the decision to vaccinate midway through her pregnancy.
“I got the my first shot when I was 27 weeks pregnant, and my second shot when I was 36 weeks pregnant with a pertussis booster in between," she said. "So getting those vaccines gave me confidence that I was going to be okay, and that my baby was going to be okay, and that the risks of COVID were mitigated that way.”
Alberta Health Services hopes more pregnant women, or women who plan to become pregnant, follow O’Gorman’s lead and get vaccinated.
It has created a website ahs.ca/vaccinepregnancy. In an effort to overcome misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women.
Castillo said it's understandable that many pregnant women have questions and hopes they will take the time to properly research the benefits of vaccination.
“For 40 years, we have been telling pregnant women since the thalidomide disaster (that) the safest thing to do is not to put anything in your body. And that has been the common wisdom," she said.
“We have failed to communicate to mothers that when it comes to infectious diseases, like influenza, pertussis, zika and certainly COVID-19, the best way to protect your baby is to get a vaccine.”
Dr. Birch agreed, saying the COVID vaccination is a safe and effective way for pregnant women to protect themselves and their unborn children.
“This is a safe vaccination for women to get in pregnancy, to protect themselves, protect their child by virtue of the fact that if you have severe illness, and you have an extremely premature infant that comes with a cost for that infant also, and for the families as well," Birch said.
O’Gorman believes there are barriers for many pregnant women, who might want to get vaccinated.
“For example, a lot of pregnancy-related appointments mean you have to go alone," she said. "You can't if there's other children in the home, you have to find childcare. And getting a vaccine can be one more appointment that you have to find childcare for, and get out the door for and get to an appointment. And that can be a barrier.”
"If there's ways we can decrease those barriers, such as having vaccines available, where people are already accessing care, so if you could get a vaccine at your obstetrician appointment or your family doctor appointment that would be really valuable.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 212 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Alberta ICUs .
According to AHS, 79 per cent of those are not vaccinated.
ICU capacity in Alberta on Monday was at 90 per cent. Without added surge spaces, AHS said that number would be 148 per cent.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'He went after my family': Trudeau defends his response to protester
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a protester who used a sexist term to describe his wife on Monday crossed a line, which compelled him to respond.
Canadian comic Norm Macdonald dies at 61 after a private battle with cancer
Norm Macdonald, the deadpan Quebec comedian who rose from Canadian nightclubs to the heights of 'Saturday Night Live' fame has died at 61 after a private battle with cancer. The revelation came as a shock to many as Macdonald hadn't shared his diagnosis with his fans.
Tributes pour in for 'fearless' Canadian comic Norm Macdonald
Tributes and funny anecdotes have poured in upon news of the death of Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald on Tuesday.
Online COVID-19 risk assessment gets an upgrade to reflect larger gatherings
As the COVID-19 situation changes across the country, tools to help Canadians assess their risk level are getting an upgrade as well: this fall, a website that gives Canadians an idea of the virus risk in any given situation has updated to be more relevant for back-to-school.
TRUTH TRACKER | Do we need laws preventing protesters from blocking hospitals?
Earlier this week, both the Liberals and New Democrats promised to bring legislation that would make it illegal for protesters to block hospital entry, but legal experts say those laws already exist.
Book: Top U.S. officer feared Trump could order China strike
Fearful of Donald Trump's actions in his final weeks as president, the United States' top military officer twice called his Chinese counterpart to assure him that the two nations would not suddenly go to war, a senior defence official said Tuesday after the conversations were described in excerpts from a forthcoming book.
'Canadians sacrificed so much to protect my right to vote': Refugee casts ballot in first federal election
A well-known Syrian refugee who became a chocolatier in Nova Scotia is celebrating after voting for the first time in a federal election.
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
All snakes evolved from a few species that survived Cretaceous-period asteroid strike, study suggests
A new study from the U.K. suggests that all modern snakes evolved from a few species that managed to survive the giant asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs.
Edmonton
-
Mayoral candidates asked to remove safe injection sites 'out of Chinatown'
Seven people trying to become the next mayor of Edmonton faced off in another forum Tuesday night - this one focused on the “problems of Chinatown” - a term coined by the evening’s moderator.
-
Alberta reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to increase in Alberta on Tuesday as the province reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19.
-
4 Alberta schools under investigation for COVID-19 outbreaks
Just barely into the new school year, some areas in the province with low vaccination rates are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.
Vancouver
-
B.C. newborn discharged from hospital while elementary-aged child still in ICU with COVID-19
Two B.C. children, one of them a newborn, were in intensive care units due to COVID-19 on Monday, but the province's health minister says the infant is now at home.
-
'There needs to be justice': Family of 7-year-old Aaliyah Rosa calling for appeal following mother's acquittal
The father of Aaliyah Rosa, the nine-year-old girl found dead in her mother's apartment in 2018, is speaking out for the first time in an interview with CTV News.
-
Will B.C.'s vaccine mandate cause hospital staffing shortages? Officials preparing for possibility
There are concerns that B.C.'s vaccination mandate for health-care facilities will prompt some vaccine-hesitant workers to abandon their posts in the midst of the pandemic – and officials are bracing for that possibility.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 86 new COVID-19 cases as active case total continues to rise
The new cases were among 677 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
-
City of Victoria staff recommend banning off-leash dogs from Gonzales Beach
Dogs may no longer be able to run free at one of Victoria’s most popular beaches, because City of Victoria staff are recommending council approve a change to a bylaw that would remove Gonzales Beach as an off-leash area.
-
Strong winds prompt special weather statement for Greater Victoria
Environment Canada is warning of strong winds in the Greater Victoria and southern Gulf Islands regions Tuesday night.
Atlantic
-
Authorities offer few details regarding deaths of Amherst, N.S. family of six
More memories are being shared about the family of six who lost their lives in what's believed to have been a trailer fire in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County over the weekend, but investigators are saying very little about what happened.
-
'They'll never really be gone as long as we remember them': Friend says of family who died in camper fire
Family and friends are struggling to come to terms with the unimaginable loss felt by everyone in the community after a couple and four children died in a camper fire on Sunday.
-
'A pandemic of the unvaccinated': N.S. reports 66 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 61 in Northern zone
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 18 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 173.
Toronto
-
Toronto District School Board reveals details of new mandatory vaccine policy
The Toronto District School Board has laid out exactly how it will implement its new mandatory vaccination policy.
-
Vote-rich, house-poor: How the federal parties plan to improve GTA housing affordability
As Election Day nears, CTV News Toronto is taking a deeper look into the issues that matter most to local voters. This is what each federal party has put forth to address housing affordability in the GTA.
-
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
Ottawa
-
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
-
Comedian Tom Green shares memories of Norm Macdonald
Comedian Tom Green, himself an Ottawa native, spoke to Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron on Tuesday. Green remembered seeing Macdonald perform on stage when he was just getting started.
-
Parents oppose use of schools as polling stations amid pandemic
As Canadians prepare to head to the polls in less than a week, some parents are expressing concerns that schools will be used as public voting locations.
Montreal
-
Long lineups for COVID-19 tests have Montreal authorities scrambling to increase sites
Quebec’s COVID-19 cases have shot up again recently, right back to the levels they were at last spring—but the availability of tests doesn't seem to have kept pace. Montrealers reported hours-long lineups on Tuesday as they tried to get tested.
-
Noel Alexander, longtime leader in Montreal's Black community, had 'courage to stand up'
Known for his activism against police brutality and advocacy for fair treatment everywhere, longtime Jamaica Association of Montreal president Noel Alexander is being remembered as a beloved leader in the city he came to call home after arriving in 1974.
-
With Quebec short 4,000 nurses, health minister pleads, yet again: get vaccinated
Health Minister Christan Dubé said that the numbers of those hospitalized may seem small. But he'd like people to keep one thing in mind: Quebec is so low on nursing staff by now, it can't afford any more strain.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region businesses preparing for vaccine passport rollout
Businesses in Waterloo Region are expressing mixed opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine certificate program, just over one week before it will officially be rolled out across the province.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Waterloo Region, Wellington County
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Waterloo Region and Wellington County on Tuesday night.
-
Witness testimony begins at sex assault trial for former Kitchener neurologist
The first of 63 alleged victims testified Tuesday at the trial for a former Kitchener neurologist.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury’s Parkside Centre is preparing to reopen
Sudbury's Parkside Centre, which offers programs to those ages 50 and older and younger people with a disability, is preparing to reopen.
-
Greater Sudbury hires consultant on homelessness
As more tents pop up in a downtown park, Greater Sudbury has hired a consultant on homeless issues in the city.
-
Timmins police will focus on educating people about vaccine passports before laying charges
As the Province of Ontario gets ready to roll out its vaccine passport, police agencies throughout the province will be on standby to enforce the rules.
Winnipeg
-
Incumbent Manitoba CPC candidate Ted Falk apologizes for vaccine misinformation
Manitoba federal Conservative candidate Ted Falk is apologizing after he was quoted in a local newspaper spreading misinformation about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines, suggesting they may do more harm than good.
-
Winnipeg mother describes night her son was fatally stabbed
The mother of a Winnipeg child who was stabbed to death in his sleep nearly two years ago took the stand at her ex-boyfriend’s trial.
-
Shoal Lake's boil water advisory to be lifted after more than two decades
The boil water advisory that has been in place in the community that supplies Winnipeg's drinking water will be lifted after more than two decades.
Regina
-
Sask. sets another daily COVID-19 record with 506 new cases
Saskatchewan saw another record-setting day for COVID-19 on Tuesday, reporting 506 confirmed cases – 20 per cent of which were children who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Trudeau knocks Moe over provincial government's handling of COVID-19
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau took swipes at two western premiers over their handling of the delta-fuelled fourth wave of COVID-19 currently swallowing Alberta and Saskatchewan.
-
'This isn’t hypothetical': Sask. teachers' union calls for province-wide masking, mandatory vaccination in schools
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise union representing Saskatchewan's teachers is calling on the Saskatchewan government to reintroduce a province-wide masking requirement and other measures.
Saskatoon
-
'I just want them back': Sask. anglers remember 2 friends who died in car crash hours after successful fishing tournament
Todd Taylor was laying down for a nap after an early morning of hunting when a message popped up on his phone – his cousin, Steve Taylor, and friend, Cody Strass, had died in a car crash.
-
Trudeau knocks Moe over provincial government's handling of COVID-19
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau took swipes at two western premiers over their handling of the delta-fuelled fourth wave of COVID-19 currently swallowing Alberta and Saskatchewan.
-
'This isn’t hypothetical': Sask. teachers' union calls for province-wide masking, mandatory vaccination in schools
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise union representing Saskatchewan's teachers is calling on the Saskatchewan government to reintroduce a province-wide masking requirement and other measures.