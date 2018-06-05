Alberta health officials have issued a public warning after a case of measles was confirmed in an individual who visited several public areas in Banff at the end of May.

AHS says people who were in the following locations at the specified times may have been exposed:

OK Gift Shop - 209 Banff Avenue, Banff, AB

Friday May 25, 2018 between 1:45 p.m. and store closing.

Saturday May 26, 2018 between 1:45 p.m. and store closing.

IGA - 318 Marten Street, Banff, AB

Wednesday May 30, 2018 between 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Officials say people who visited the affected areas during the time periods stated may be at risk of contracting measles if they were born after 1970 and have not had two doses of measles vaccine.

Individuals who believe they may have been affected are being advised to call Health Link at 811 if they develop symptoms, before attending a health facility.

Measles is extremely contagious and symptoms include:

Fever of 38.3° C or higher

Cough, runny nose and/or red eyes

A red blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after fever starts, beginning behind the ears and on the face and spreading down the body and then to the arms and legs

The measles vaccine is free in Alberta.

For more information on measles and immunization, click HERE.