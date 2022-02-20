'Renewable natural gas' boom coming, advocates say, as companies turn waste into fuel

EverGen Infrastructure Corp's Fraser Valley Biogas facility in Abbotsford, B.C. is shown in this undated handout image. A growing number of Canadian utility companies are investing in Renewable Natural Gas projects. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-EverGen Infrastructure Corp EverGen Infrastructure Corp's Fraser Valley Biogas facility in Abbotsford, B.C. is shown in this undated handout image. A growing number of Canadian utility companies are investing in Renewable Natural Gas projects. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-EverGen Infrastructure Corp

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina