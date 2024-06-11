Roller rink coming to New Horizon Mall, north of Calgary

A large shopping centre north of Calgary will soon be home to a brand new roller rink.

Officials with New Horizon Mall in Balzac, Alta., made the announced on Tuesday.

The new roller rink will be 24,000 square feetand will open in mid-July.

The mall is currently home to Sky Castle, a 34,000-square-foot indoor kids playground on the second floor.

The new rink will be called Sky Castle Roller Rink.

Officials say New Horizon now has 75 per cent of the mall space occupied.

"New Horizon Mall is on a roll," said general manager Bob Parsons in a Tuesday news release. "Come and see it now."

For more information on New Horizon Mall you can visit the shopping centre’s website.