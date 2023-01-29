Roughnecks' comeback falls short as they fall 11-10 in overtime to Toronto Rock

The Calgary Roughnecks roared back in the late stages Saturday night, but it wasn't quite enough to put the team over the top as they lost 11-10 in overtime to the Toronto Rock at the Saddledome.

After falling behind in the first half, when Toronto reeled off six straight to sprint to a 7-1 lead, the Roughnecks responded with four in a row to narrow the gap at halftime to 7-5.

Late in the game, trailing 10-9 with under 30 seconds to go, Jesse King scored to take it to overtime.

Stephen Keogh scored the winner in extra minutes for the Rock.

Josh Currier with his 100th career goal led the way for the Roughnecks, along with two goals apiece from Tyler Pace, who added four assists, and Jesse King, who scored two and picked up a pair of assists. Other Roughneck goals came from Haiden Dickson, Zach Currier, Jeff Cornwall, Shane Simpson and Dan Taylor, while Zach led both sides in loose balls with 14.

Christian Del Bianco stopped 32 of 43 shots for the Roughnecks, who had 45 shots on goal.

The Roughnecks evened their season record at 3-3.

What a fun crowd we had tonight! Thank you for sticking with us right to the end!#ComeForTheParty #GoNecksGo pic.twitter.com/Wv8A2pxX8j — Calgary Roughnecks (@NLLRoughnecks) January 29, 2023

The team heads to Halifax for a weekend double-header next week. They return home to WestJet Field Friday, Feb. 10, against the Saskatchewan Rush.