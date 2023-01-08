Roughnecks drop 9-8 decision to Colorado Mammoth in Denver

Saturday night turned into a Rocky Mountain low for the Calgary Roughnecks, when they lost 9-8 to the Colorado Mammoth at Ball Arena in Denver.

Calgary built a three-goal advantage in the first half, with goals from captain Jesse King, Tyler Pace, Tanner Cook, King with his second and Eli Salama.

Cook scored again in the third quarter and 2022 first-round draft pick Seth Van Schepen notched his first career goal, but the Mammoth scored five times to tie it at 7-7.

After a Colorado goal gave the Mammoth a narrow lead, Tyler Pace evened the score but the Mammoth scored one more, which proved to be the deciding tally.

Calgary outshot Colorado 57-46, Christian Del Bianco made 37 saves for the Roughnecks.

The team returns to Calgary Jan. 14, when they'll take on the San Diego Seals. Anyone who buys a regular-priced ticket to the Seals game can also get a half-price ticket to either the Feb.10 game against Saskatchewan or the Feb.11 rematch against the Mammoth. Tickets and information are available on the Roughneck website.