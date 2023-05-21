Roughnecks season ends with 9-7 loss to Mammoth

The season ended Saturday night for the Calgary Roughnecks when they were defeated by the Colorado Mammoth 9-7 at the Saddledome.

The victory gave Colorado the deciding match in the best-of-three Western Conference final matchup.

Seven different Roughnecks scored for Calgary, but they weren't enough. The Roughnecks trailed 6-5 at the break and the Mammoth were able to limit them to two goals in the second half.

Jeff Cornwall, Tanner Cook, Shane Simpson, Haiden Dickson, Zach Currier, Kyle Waters, and Jesse King scored for the Roughnecks. Christian Del Bianco stopped 28 of 37 shots, as the Roughnecks outshot the Mammoth 39-37.

The Roughnecks finish the season with a 13-5 record, finishing second overall in the west.

The Mammoth advanced to the NLL Finals against Buffalo.