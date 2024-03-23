Roughnecks survive fourth-quarter comeback by Firewolves, defeat Albany 10-9 in overtime

The Calgary Roughnecks came out on top in their first-ever game against Albany Friday night, defeating the Firewolves 10-9 in overtime.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Roughnecks.

Albany vaulted to a two-goal lead in the first half, scoring four straight after Shane Simpson and Jesse King gave the Roughnecks the early lead.

King scored to open the second quarter, kicking off a four-goal spurt that gave Calgary a two-goal lead, which included two goals from Tyler Pace and another from Haiden Dickson.

Pace fired two more in the third and Eli Salama added a single, while Albany responded with a pair to make it 9-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Firewolves responded with three goals, while shutting down Calgary, to send the game into overtime, where Tanner Cook scored at 3:36 to give the Roughnecks the win.

Pace led Calgary scoring with four goals and two assists. Jesse King had two goals and three assists. Christian Del Bianco stopped 46 shots overall on a night when both teams registered 55 shots.

The Roughnecks record improved to 6-8, with four games remaining in the regular season.

Next up for the Roughnecks is an April 5 tilt against the Saskatchewan Rush at the Saddledome.