CALGARY -- As the coronavirus pandemic stretches into the summer months of 2020, many festivals in the province have decided to make alternative arrangements or cancel the party altogether.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, announced this week that all summer events and festivals are included under the province's ban on mass gatherings.

As a result, festivals have begun to announce cancellations or altered arrangements for visitors.

Calgary

Edmonton

Elsewhere in Alberta

"I know summer festivals and events are incredibly important for many people. They provide fun and entertainment in every part of our province, and many people depend on them for livelihood," Hinshaw said during her April 23 update.

''This decision was not made lightly. But we must do everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19."