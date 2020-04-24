Sad summer: Here's some of the Alberta festivals that have been cancelled by the pandemic
Published Friday, April 24, 2020 2:47PM MDT Last Updated Friday, April 24, 2020 2:51PM MDT
Canada Day celebrations in many communities in Alberta, including Calgary, won't be happening this year because of the coronavirus. (File)
CALGARY -- As the coronavirus pandemic stretches into the summer months of 2020, many festivals in the province have decided to make alternative arrangements or cancel the party altogether.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, announced this week that all summer events and festivals are included under the province's ban on mass gatherings.
As a result, festivals have begun to announce cancellations or altered arrangements for visitors.
Calgary
- The Calgary Stampede cancelled April 23
- Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo cancelled April 21
- Lilac Festival originally planned for June, now moved to September with an exact date TBD
- Calgary International Beer Festival originally scheduled for May 1, now moved to Sept. 18 and 19
- Calgary Folk Festival cancelled April 23
- Canada Day celebrations cancelled April 24, after the city extended a ban on events
- Scotiabank Calgary Marathon postponed March 31, future date not yet determined
- Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer postponed until further notice
- Fringe Festival cancelled April 16
- Jazz Festival cancels live event, moves to online format
- Sled Island music festival cancelled April 6
- Country Thunder Alberta postponed April 24, more info expected April 29
Edmonton
- K-Days cancelled April 23
- Taste of Edmonton cancelled April 23
- Heritage Festival cancels live event, moves to online format
- Fringe Festival cancelled April 13
Elsewhere in Alberta
- Whoop-Up Days (Lethbridge) cancelled April 24
- Lethbridge Air Show cancelled March 24
- Bacon Fest (Banff) cancelled
- Spock Days (Vulcan) cancelled April 10
- Guy Weadick Days (High River) cancelled April 13
- Grande Prairie Stompede cancelled April 9
- South Country Fair (Fort Macleod) cancelled April 6
- Badlands Passion Play (Drumheller) cancelled April 22
"I know summer festivals and events are incredibly important for many people. They provide fun and entertainment in every part of our province, and many people depend on them for livelihood," Hinshaw said during her April 23 update.
''This decision was not made lightly. But we must do everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19."