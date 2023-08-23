Scammers targeting back-to-school deals: BBB

Parents looking to save money on school supplies this fall are being warned to keep an eye out for phony deals designed by scammers.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says the upcoming school year is frequently a time when scammers try out online schemes to steal your money and your personal information.

"If there is a deal online that seems too-good-to-be -true, it probably is," said Mary O'Sullivan-Andersen, president and CEO of BBB serving southern Alberta and east Kootenay.

She suggests parents need to do their research and make sure they are shopping with established retailers instead of third-party sites.

"Look for 'HTTPS' in the site's address, with the 'S' meaning secure," she said. "By taking a few simple steps you can avoid the most common shopping scams that occur online."

In addition, the BBB offers the following advice:

Examine websites while shopping online and look for any clues that could indicate it is fraudulent;

Extremely low prices could suggest a scam, so beware;

Shop around for reliable sellers and make sure you're buying from that shop and not a third party that's been allowed to use their website; and

Consider shopping early and avoid any risk associated with busy sales periods.

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS

The BBB says fraudsters are using rental scams to trick consumers as well, taking advantage of a severe shortage of affordable housing and rental units for post-secondary students.

O'Sullivan-Andersen said renters are being told to provide an up-front deposit, which often disappears without any rental agreement being signed.

"Don't fall for these scams," she said.

"If you are a student looking for rental accommodation, make sure you meet the prospective landlord and view the apartment in person, read the lease agreement and know your rights."

The BBB says it's important for renters to also watch out for multiple listings of the same property online, beware of units being rented for extremely low prices and never use cash transfer apps for rental purposes.