Search of Lethbridge home uncovers drugs, weapons and stolen items: police

CALGARY -

Lethbridge police say a number of people have been charged after weapons, stolen property and drugs were discovered during the search of a home.

Police searched the house in the 400 block of 12B Street North on Wednesday after reports of potential illegal activity.

In a news release, the Lethbridge Police Service said they observed heavy foot, bicycle and vehicle traffic to the property.

During their search of the home, police said officers found two stolen bicycles, brass knuckles, bear spray, small amounts of meth, MDMA and fentanyl.

Investigators also seized more than 75 unknown pills, some unknown powder and paraphernalia "consistent with drug trafficking," a news release said.

Police arrested five people inside the home.

Janice Renee Johnston, 47, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Tony Douglas Johnston, 27, is charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Aeden Betts, 20, is charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Betty Hancock, 49, was arrested on 11 outstanding warrants for various offences.

Steven Quebec, 44, of Lethbridge, is charged with failure to comply with a release order.