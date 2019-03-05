

CTV Calgary Staff





The office of the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General confirms the Crown withdrew a sex assault charge against an octogenarian and elected to proceed with a peace bond.

Surjit Singh Bahwa was 81 years old at the time of his arrest in July 2018 in connection with a police investigation into allegations a woman was inappropriately touched on a CTrain earlier that month. Bahwa was identified after police released a surveillance image of the suspect exiting the CTrain at the Dalhousie LRT station.



Bahwa was charged with one count of sexual assault. The charge against him was withdrawn by the Crown and the peace bond was issued in January 2019.