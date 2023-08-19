South Sudanese youth conference in Calgary

The third annual South Sudanese Youth of Canada (SSYC) conference is taking over the University of Calgary this weekend.

The three-day conference features social events, cultural performances and presentations, guest speakers, discussions, and workshops, all centered around the theme of mental health and well-being.

SSYC seeks to support and connect South Sudanese youth and hep them integrate into Canadian society.

The event features three speakers including Dr. Akeir Kuol, Best Help Family Foundation, Executive Director, Dr. Annalee Coakley, MOSAIC Refugee Clinic, Medical Director and Nhial Deng: Refugee & Youth Advocate.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available