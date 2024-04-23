CALGARY
Calgary

    • Southeast Calgary crash sends one person to hospital in life-threatening condition

    A vehicle collision at Macleod Trail and Stoney Trail in Calgary’s southeast has sent one person to hospital with serious injuries. A vehicle collision at Macleod Trail and Stoney Trail in Calgary’s southeast has sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.
    Share

    A vehicle collision at Macleod Trail and Stoney Trail in Calgary’s southeast has sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

    A waste management water truck hit a pole and rolled just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

    One adult was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

    The ramp from Macleod Trail to Stoney Trail was closed into Tuesday evening as police investigated.

    Police advised motorists to use alternate routes.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News