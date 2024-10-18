'Spark Joy: Celebrate Living' inaugural event in Calgary Saturday

After losing her partner to brain cancer in December 2023, Kathryn Waslen was inspired to start Spark Group, offering support for others in her position to navigate grief and find hope.

With these goals in mind, the Calgary organization is hosting its inaugural ‘Spark Joy: Celebrate Living’ event at the Chinese Cultural Centre on Oct. 19.

“By bringing people together through events like Spark Joy, we hope to provide moments of inspiration and connection as we share the human experience,” said the organization in a news release.

“We are more alike than we are different.”

The family-friendly event is meant to entertain and provide a space for attendees to connect through activities including:

sound healing;

a traditional lion and dragon dance by the Jing Wo Cultural Association;

a magic show by Calgary magician Malcolm Russell;

martial arts performances and;

face painting.

The event runs from 2 to 10 p.m. and is free for kids, $20 for everyone else.

“Spark Group’s upcoming projects are all focused on spreading the message of hope, awareness, and support for those facing difficulties - a few chuckles and perhaps tears as well,” said the organization.