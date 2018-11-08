The Vancouver Police Department is warning the public as Randall Hopley has been released from custody following the completion of his sentence in connection with the 2011 abduction of a three-year-old boy in southeast B.C.

Correctional Services of Canada says Hopley, 53, continues to pose a high risk to commit violent or sexual offences.

Conditions of Hopley’s release include adhering to a curfew between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.. The 53-year-old may not visit locations where children under the age of 16 are present, or are likely to congregate, unless Hopley is accompanied by an adult who has been approved by a parole supervisor.

The Parole Board of Canada confirms Hopley is prohibited from firearms for life and is subject to a DNA order and a 10-year Long Term Supervision Order.

In September 2011, Hopley abducted three-year-old Kienan Hebert from a home in Sparwood, British Columbia. The child was missing for four days before being returned to the residence. Police confirmed the boy was not assaulted during his disappearance. Hopley’s previous convictions include sexual assault, assault, break-and-enters, and child abduction.

Paul Hebert, Kienan's father, says he was not notified of Hopley’s release and his family is shocked by the upsetting news. “Well, I can’t lie, my anxiety level is pretty high right now,” Hebert told CTV Calgary from his home in northern Alberta.

Anyone who witnesses Hopley violating the conditions of his release is asked to call 911 immediately.