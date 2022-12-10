Spruce Meadows Christmas show lights up the park

Spruce Meadows looked like a Christmas card came to life Friday night.

The Christmas Light Drive-Through opened and hundreds of Calgarians took advantage of the clear conditions to enjoy a festive display of holiday lights.

Spruce Meadows light show, Dec. 9, 2022

The event is free, and visitors are welcome to drive through or park and walk around.

The light show continues Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will be on display for the next three weekends until Sunday, Jan.1.