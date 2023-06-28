Stamps mourn passing of PA announcer Dan Carson

The Stampeders are mourning long-time public address announcer Dan Carson, who has died at the age of 60.

Carson was the PA announcer at McMahon Stadium for the past 31 years.

“For a couple of generations of fans attending games at McMahon Stadium as well as Stampeders players, coaches and staff, the sound of Dan’s voice was constant and reassuring and he was an important part of the game-day experience,” said Stampeders vice-president of business operations and former player Jay McNeil. “He will be sadly missed and the Stampeders organization offers its heartfelt condolences to Dan’s family and his many friends.”

Carson was a familiar radio voice to Calgarians for three decades, including a lengthy stint as a member of Country 105's award-winning Odd Squad morning team.

It is with great sadness the Calgary Stampeders learn of the passing of Dan Carson, who was public-address announcer at the Red and White’s home games for the past 31 years.



He will be sadly missed and the Stampeders organization offers its heartfelt condolences to Dan’s family… pic.twitter.com/bbhOM6AS7E — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) June 28, 2023

Many members of Calgary's media community reflected on Carson's passing Wednesday.

Among them were former Calgary Herald staff member and Calgary Stampeders historian Darryl Slade, who tweeted that "Dan Carson was an institution as PA announcer at Stampeders games.

"He just worked the Stampeders game against Saskatchewan on Saturday night."

Eric Francis said, "The long-time morning show host was deeply rooted in the Calgary sports community and was the in-house voice of Stampeders games for decades. Will miss ya pal."

Calgary Herald sportswriter Danny Austin added, "As the stamps PA announcer for 31 years, Dan was such a vital part of the experience of watching football in our city.

Just terrible news about Dan Carson.



As the Stampeders’ PA announcer for 31 years, Dan was such a vital part of the experience of watching football in our city



Was also just an amazing man who brought happiness to so many people. All my thoughts and prayers are with his family. — Danny Austin (@DannyAustin_9) June 28, 2023

"Was also just an amazing man who brought happiness to so many people. All my thoughts and prayer are with his family."

Carson is survived by sons Matthew and Kyle, and his former wife Tracy.