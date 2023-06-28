Stamps mourn passing of PA announcer Dan Carson

Dan Carson was the PA announcer at McMahon Stadium for 31 years. He also had a long career in Calgary radio, including a lengthy stint on Country 105 (Photo: Twitter@Stampeders1945) Dan Carson was the PA announcer at McMahon Stadium for 31 years. He also had a long career in Calgary radio, including a lengthy stint on Country 105 (Photo: Twitter@Stampeders1945)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina