Stolen tools, stolen identification and weapons seized in Cochrane bust

A Cochrane man faces several charges in connection with a large amount of stolen tools, identity documents, weapons and drugs seized by police last week.

On Aug. 24, police were notified about a male who was passed out in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the West Terrace neighbourhood of Cochrane.

Responding officers saw drug paraphernalia in plain view near the driver and later discovered that both the vehicle and licence plate were stolen.

"The driver was taken into custody without incident," police said in a statement. "Upon search of the stolen vehicle, officers discovered a large amount of stolen tools, identity documents, weapons and other illicit drugs."

Kyle Philip Faber, 28, is charged with more than two dozen offences, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, unlawful possession of identity documents and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

"Property crime has been on the rise in many communities and in our own. We thank the citizens of Cochrane for reporting the suspicious activity to police, resulting in an arrest and recovery of stolen property," said Insp. Dave Brunner, the Cochrane RCMP's detachment commander.

He was released with conditions and is expected to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Cochrane on Sept. 26.