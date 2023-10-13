Sugar beets being harvested across southern Alberta

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

While harvest for most crops in southern Alberta is just about wrapped up, sugar beets have now just started to come out of the ground.

The sugar beets have been in the ground since the middle of spring and now producers are racing to get them out before the first frost.

Like most crops, sugar beets have had a challenging growing season having to deal with hail, grasshoppers and a lack of water.

“There's been a lot of challenges this year. The Lethbridge northern irrigation district, was short on water at the start. So those guys delayed planting until they knew they could get water,” said Gary Tokariuk, president of the Alberta Sugar Beet Growers.

To celebrate the harvest, the ASBG held an open farm day to showcase all their hard work to the public.

For Toakriuk, these events are important as he wants to drum up support for an industry he says has been stagnant.

“We grow 28,000 acres of sugar beets, we produce 125,000 tonne of sugar, and that equates to eight per cent of the market. We're the only Canadian producers and processors in Canada,” said Tokariuk.

The ASBG also displayed and talked about the many uses for sugar grown in southern Alberta, including distilling alcohol.

Guests were able to sample several different kinds of alcohol that were made from sugar produced in southern Alberta.

Brad Longacre, co-owner of Back 40 Distillery, was offering up samples of his products.

“We use the beet sugar to make our distillate. All of our vodka is made from the beet sugar. We’ve got nine products they're all vodka based. A couple of liqueurs and some hard vodkas,” Longacre said.

Using beet sugar for liquor in Alberta has become a widespread practice. Distillers like Back 40 have made it a point to support local producers.

“You have to support local, it’s Canadian. I mean the sugar beet growers have been around since the turn of the century and why not support them,” Longacre said.

Despite a lack of rain, the water intensive crop performed well this year.

Sugar beets need about 20 inches of moisture throughout the growing season. But, the lack of rain and water shortages couldn't stop the beets.

“Well last year we ended up with a 32 metric tonne average. And this year they're forecasting a 35 metric tonne average,” Tokariuk said.