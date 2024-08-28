CALGARY
Calgary

    • Summer starts to make its way back to us on Thursday

    Share

    Good to get this whack of rain before a hot, dry stretch.

    Summer starts to make its way back to us on Thursday.

    Friday, the temperature will get into the high 20s.

    Small chance of an isolated shower late in the day (most likely, the activity will be north of YYC).

    Check out this long-weekend forecast: high 20s for Sunday and Monday.

    Some of the weather models even suggest we'll crack the 30-degree mark on Monday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    • Thousands without power in Hochelaga borough due to gas leak

      A gas leak in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough forced Hydro-Quebec to cut power to thousands of customers. A spokesperson for Hydro-Quebec says 40,000 clients are without power in the general vicinity of Pie-IX Boulevard and Hochelaga Street.

    • Fears rise that road rage incidents will get worse as school starts in Montreal

      Traffic jams in and around Montreal are fraying some motorists' nerves, and it's become an abundantly clear problem around the years-long construction project on the Iles-Aux-Tourtes Bridge. With the traffic comes more road rage incidents, and now that school is back, there will be even more vehicles on the road, and there are fears that it may get worse.

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News