Good to get this whack of rain before a hot, dry stretch.

Summer starts to make its way back to us on Thursday.

Friday, the temperature will get into the high 20s.

Small chance of an isolated shower late in the day (most likely, the activity will be north of YYC).

Check out this long-weekend forecast: high 20s for Sunday and Monday.

Some of the weather models even suggest we'll crack the 30-degree mark on Monday.