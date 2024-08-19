CALGARY
Calgary

    • Sunshine in the morning, clouds increasing in the afternoon Tuesday

    Share

    Tuesday should be a quiet one in Calgary, with less heat than we had to kick off the week.

    Monday had a high of 30 C and it will be more reasonable on Tuesday, with a high in the mid-20s.

    Expect sunshine in the morning and clouds increasing in the afternoon.

    Wednesday, a low-pressure system from the west will redevelop over Alberta.

    That means on-and-off showers with embedded thunderstorms are possible.

    It will also be windy and cooler.

    Temperatures will climb back into the high 20s for Friday.

    Another low-pressure system is on the way for the weekend.

    Some models suggest it will make its way to Calgary on Saturday, while others suggest Sunday.

    At this point, Saturday looks like the most likely scenario but I will keep you posted as we get closer to the weekend.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    • Empower Simcoe closes group homes

      Shawn Ladoceur is one of several individuals with intellectual disabilities who lived at one of two group homes that were recently closed by the not-for-profit organization due to a lack of provincial funding.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News