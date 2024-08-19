Sunshine in the morning, clouds increasing in the afternoon Tuesday

Tuesday should be a quiet one in Calgary, with less heat than we had to kick off the week.

Monday had a high of 30 C and it will be more reasonable on Tuesday, with a high in the mid-20s.

Expect sunshine in the morning and clouds increasing in the afternoon.

Wednesday, a low-pressure system from the west will redevelop over Alberta.

That means on-and-off showers with embedded thunderstorms are possible.

It will also be windy and cooler.

Temperatures will climb back into the high 20s for Friday.

Another low-pressure system is on the way for the weekend.

Some models suggest it will make its way to Calgary on Saturday, while others suggest Sunday.

At this point, Saturday looks like the most likely scenario but I will keep you posted as we get closer to the weekend.