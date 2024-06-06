Teenager dies following stabbing in Forest Lawn

A teen boy was fatally stabbed in Forest Lawn on Thursday evening.

EMS say they were called to the 1300 block of 41 Street S.E. just before 7 p.m., where they found a youth who had suffered a traumatic injury.

EMS say the youth was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

CTV Calgary has learned the victim is male.

Police confirmed the incident was a stabbing, and that the boy was declared dead at the hospital.

Well into Thursday night, investigators held an outdoor scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

At the time of this writing, police could not provide further details regarding the incident or suspect description(s).

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.