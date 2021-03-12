CALGARY -- Preparations are underway at the TELUS Spark Science Centre to reopen the doors to the public as part of the expected arrival of Alberta's third phase of easing of COVID-19-related restrictions.

The science centre has begun selling timed reservation tickets and booking membership visits ahead of the anticipated March 25 reopening date.

All guests over the age of two will be required to wear a mask as per current pandemic-related guidelines. Face coverings will not be required at the Brainasium Outdoor Park.

Water fountains, locker rentals and some gallery exhibits will remain closed.

Should the province postpone the move to Phase 3, TELUS Spark says those with existing tickets will be notified and refunded.

All existing TELUS Spark memberships have been extended by four months to compensate for the centre's mandated closure that began in late 2020.

For addition informational, including admission and reservation details, visit TELUS Spark.