Temperatures this weekend are where they should be for this time of year

It'll be a nice weekend to enjoy the outdoors in southern Alberta.

Not too hot, not too cold – just right, with temperatures where they should be for this time of year.

In Calgary, lots of sunshine for most of the day, Saturday, but the clouds will increase later in the afternoon and the winds will pick up to 40 km/h again.

Sunday will be nice for the most part, with lots of sun, but by the BBQ hour, there is a decent chance of a thunderstorm.