The Reverend Shawn Amos 'thrilled' for first Canadian performance at Calgary Bluesfest

The Reverend Shawn Amos is a seasoned musician – a blues singer-songwriter, harmonica player, former A&R record executive and published author – but next month, he'll experience something for the first time.

"It's my first time playing up in Canada, which I'm really thrilled about," Amos told CTV News.

He's one of the headliners at Calgary Bluesfest, taking the mainstage at Cowboys Park – formerly Millennium Park – on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Amos's musical journey has been a winding one, but he's now dedicated to the blues.

"It's elemental music that just reminds me of my humanity and my grit and my fortitude and my perseverance. And I think it does the same for other people."

Amos is also an author, having written two books for young readers based on his childhood in Los Angeles.

His father, Wally Amos, is best known for establishing Famous Amos cookies.

"I have three children and I wanted to write something that was a document for a period that I was really the only witness to. When he started his store in 1975, I worked the front, he worked the back,” Amos said.