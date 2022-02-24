Three homes damaged in southeast Calgary fire

A fire in southeast Calgary damaged three homes Thursday, including one that was nearly destroyed.

Calgary Fire Department received the first call about the fire on Cranfield Crescent S.E. at 6:45 p.m.

Arriving crews observed a significant amount of smoke and flames and called a second alarm blaze.

Firefighters say the home where the fire was believed to have begun was destroyed.

The homes on either side also were damaged.

Neighbours and Calgary fire fighters went door to door in the area to evacuate 10 homes, said a Calgary Fire Department battalion chief who was on scene.

Two people were transported to South Health Campus for smoke inhalation. A third person was checked on scene for injuries.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

Police were on scene directing traffic. Roads were closed in the area.

There's no word yet whether they have reopened.

This is a developing story…