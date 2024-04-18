CALGARY
Calgary

    • Thursday morning crash on Highway 22X injures 1

    Two semis and a car crashed on Highway 22X around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

    It happened near Range Road 284, shutting down roads for a while.

    RCMP say one of the semis sideswiped the other, which then hit a Mazda.

    One of the semi drivers suffered minor injuries.

    Investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

