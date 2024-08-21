CALGARY
Calgary

    • Thursday's looking to be a brighter, warmer kind of day

    Share

    We can expect a brighter day on Thursday, and for temperatures to be warmer in Calgary.

    Another system is on the way for Friday night and the weekend.

    The first wave will move in with showers and thunderstorms on Friday evening (after 7 p.m.).

    Most of Saturday looks mainly sunny, then the next wave of showers and thunderstorms should pass through Saturday evening and continue Sunday with dropping temperatures.

