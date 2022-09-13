Trans-Canada Highway reopened following crash near Field, B.C.

Highway 1 was temporarily shut down in both directions west of Field, B.C., following a multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday night.

The crash happened between the west boundary of Yoho National Park and Emerald Lake Road, about eight kilometres west of Field.

Alberta 511 said multiple vehicles were involved but there has been no information released regarding the extent of injuries.

Drive B.C. announced the reopening of the highway shortly after 2 a.m.