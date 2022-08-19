Tsuut'ina fashion designer Stephanie Crowchild prepares for New York Fashion Week showcase

An Indigenous fashion designer from Tsuu'tina First Nation will showcase some of her collection in New York City next month at an event for emerging and diverse talent.

Stephanie Crowchild says she draws her inspiration from her ancestors, and each design celebrates her culture.

"I'm honoured and I'm excited to see what's to come after New York," said Crowchild, who created Stephanie Eagletail Designs from her home in the First Nation just west of Calgary during the pandemic.

On Sept. 9, she'll run a 10-piece fashion show in the Rise New York Fashion Week event, which serves as an opportunity for independent fashion designers to showcase their collections to a global audience of press, stylists, retailers, and industry influencers.

About two dozen designers from around the world are listed as participants, a handful are Indigenous.

Many of Crowchild's pieces are made from converted wool blankets from the Hudson's Bay or U.S.-based Pendleton, which she then transforms into bespoke jackets intended to become heirlooms. A private sale of her jackets ranges from $750 - $1,000.

Her mom and aunt taught her how to sew and make a jacket when she was 17, and many of her modern-day designs pay tributes to the styles worn by her grandparents, often statement pieces against colonialism.

"It is beautiful to be Indigenous and to wear Indigenous clothing from what our ancestors wore," said Crowchild.

Her goal is to create a fashion brand while raising the profile of Indigenous clothing and art.

"It makes me feel really proud because we are bringing more Indigenous representation," she said.

STITCHING UP SUPPORT

A Calgary film producer is supporting Crowchild by creating a video vignette to be displayed during the fashion show, saying she's so inspired by her entrepreneurship.

"I think it's even more significant not just for Stephanie, but significant for the Tsuut'ina nation, certainly for young Indigenous women, who are wanting so much to expose how talented they are," said Eda Lishman, creative and development for Fetecine Filosophy.

Lishman says that supporting Indigenous creativity is part of reconciliation.

"It's our opportunity to find ways to collaborate with Indigenous people," she said.

The Tsuut'ina Small Business Initiative is partially funding her trip and showcase.

Crowchild is driving to New York to safeguard her pieces from any potential airline disruption, while also cutting costs as her two daughters and some models will accompany her.

She's also hosting a sneak-peek fashion show event Friday night at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex to help raise funds.