University of Calgary opens 'recovery-friendly' space on campus

Students, staff and faculty members of the University of Calgary struggling with substance abuse are encouraged to visit a recovery-friendly space on campus.

The UCRC Hub, located in Yamnuska Hall, is the first recovery-based on-campus space in Alberta.

“Evidence shows that over 20 per cent of young adults (aged 18-24 years) experience a substance abuse disorder, which is two to three times higher than any other age group,” the university said in a news release.

“Research shows that supportive peer networks are critical in reducing the drinking behaviours of students.”

Recovery, as defined by the UCalgary Recovery Community (UCRC), “involves anyone taking steps to engage in a healthier relationship to substances and behaviours by engaging pathways such as moderation, harm reduction, (Alcoholics Anonymous,) 12-step programs, and abstinence.”

The UCRC Hub soft-launched in October 2023, welcoming more than 200 UCalgary community members since then.

On Feb. 28, a grand opening is happening at 5 – 3500 24th Avenue N.W. between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“The hope is to raise awareness of the space, get more campus and community members interested in the (UCRC) and attending UCRC events and other programs,” said Chelsie Graham, UCRC project coordinator and registered social worker.

Substance-free events, peer-support meetings and one-on-one social worker support are all available at the Hub.