CALGARY
Calgary

    • University of Calgary opens 'recovery-friendly' space on campus

    The University of Calgary is hosting a grand opening for the UCRC Hub on Feb. 28. (Source: University of Calgary) The University of Calgary is hosting a grand opening for the UCRC Hub on Feb. 28. (Source: University of Calgary)
    Share

    Students, staff and faculty members of the University of Calgary struggling with substance abuse are encouraged to visit a recovery-friendly space on campus.

    The UCRC Hub, located in Yamnuska Hall, is the first recovery-based on-campus space in Alberta.

    “Evidence shows that over 20 per cent of young adults (aged 18-24 years) experience a substance abuse disorder, which is two to three times higher than any other age group,” the university said in a news release.

    “Research shows that supportive peer networks are critical in reducing the drinking behaviours of students.”

    Recovery, as defined by the UCalgary Recovery Community (UCRC), “involves anyone taking steps to engage in a healthier relationship to substances and behaviours by engaging pathways such as moderation, harm reduction, (Alcoholics Anonymous,) 12-step programs, and abstinence.”

    The UCRC Hub soft-launched in October 2023, welcoming more than 200 UCalgary community members since then.

    On Feb. 28, a grand opening is happening at 5 – 3500 24th Avenue N.W. between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

    “The hope is to raise awareness of the space, get more campus and community members interested in the (UCRC) and attending UCRC events and other programs,” said Chelsie Graham, UCRC project coordinator and registered social worker.

    Substance-free events, peer-support meetings and one-on-one social worker support are all available at the Hub.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What you should know about buy now, pay later plans

    Buy now, pay later plans have surged in popularity, offering the allure of instant gratification without the immediate financial pinch. But financial advice columnist Christopher Liew saw that beneath their convenient surface, these programs harbour several pitfalls that can trap unwary consumers in a web of financial complications.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News