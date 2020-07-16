CALGARY -- First-degree murder charges have been laid against two men and a youth accused in a deadly daylight shooting in Legacy earlier this week.

Joseph Chlala, 19, and Troy Lemke, 35, both of Calgary, along with a 15-year-old male from Ottawa, were arrested at an undisclosed location shortly after the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon near Legacy Parade and Legacy Lane S.E.

The HAWCS helicopter was used to track a vehicle seen leaving the area.

The 15-year-old cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police have identified the victim as Christian Navos, 32, of Edmonton.

"Investigators believe this murder was targeted and connected to a drug-related dispute," police said in a release.

Police are scheduled to give an update at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

All three accused are scheduled to appear in court next on July 20.