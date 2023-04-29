Want to conserve water? Buy a rain barrel

Theoretically, it's Calgary's rainy season, and a Calgary group is encouraging people not to let that moisture seep away.

Green Calgary held a rain barrel sale Saturday.

With changing weather patterns, capturing rainwater can help you, and our community, build resiliency during times of hot and dry weather.

Rain barrels also help to keep water on your property, so less dirt and contaminants wash into the rivers.

Made locally with recycled material, Green Calgary rain barrels are $78 for a limited time, with pick-up and delivery options available.

A rain barrel can conserve 900 gallons of water a year.

Saturday, rain barrels are on sale at Ikea until 2 p.m - but if you don't get one then, don't worry.

Don't forget to come by @IKEACanada and pick up your barrels 10:00-2:00 today! Can't make it today? Don’t worry, you can still get yours at our next sale this coming Saturday on May 6th! Order yours https://t.co/zBDP6cOOF2 #saverainyyc pic.twitter.com/3v7iL7qZOR — Green Calgary (@greencalgary) April 29, 2023

Saturday, May 13, they'll be on sale at the Genesis Centre, and on Saturday, June 3, at the Calgary Horticultural Society. On June 10, they'll be available at Vivo for Healthier Generations.

For more information, check greencalgary.org for details on all sales events and locations.