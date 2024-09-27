Warm and windy weekend with frost possible overnight in some communities
A very strong west-to-east pattern has established in the southern Prairies – from B.C. through to Manitoba.
As a result, westerly winds are expected to increase throughout the day peaking at 30 to 50 km/h for sustained winds in Calgary with gusts that are even stronger.
This synoptic setup will likely channel winds through two key corridors of the Rockies, including the southwestern corner (near Pincher Creek) and along the northern edge (near Grand Prairie).
As of 7:30 a.m., wind warnings had already been issued for portions of northern British Columbia and the Grand Prairie region on the Alberta side of the border with gusts of up to 90 km/h possible.
The wind warning threshold for southwestern Alberta is slightly higher due to more frequent stronger winds.
A wind warning can be issued for Pincher Creek, Crowsnest Pass, Lethbridge, Waterton, Cardston when sustained winds reach at least 80 km/h and/or gusts of at least 100 km/h, as opposed to 70 km/h for sustained winds and/or wind gusts of at least 90 km/h for the rest of Alberta.
Wind warnings issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (purple) on Friday, Sep. 27, 2024.
Conditions will remain mostly clear over the weekend and temperatures are expected to hover around 0 C.
For low-lying areas, or communities near water, or those outside of major centres that means frost is likely.
Within Calgary, the lows will mostly be slightly above freezing, but, again, location matters.
Daytime highs and lows will gradually decrease until Monday as a low pressure centre brings a cooler air mass from the north.
But even with that, cooldown temperatures will remain at, or above, seasonal for most of the next five days.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Rescuers race to free people trapped by Hurricane Helene after storm kills at least 35 in 4 states
Hurricane Helene left an enormous path of destruction across Florida and the entire southeastern U.S. on Friday, killing at least 35 people in four states, snapping trees like twigs, tearing apart homes and sending rescue crews on desperate missions to save people from floodwaters.
Family of man killed by Calgary police issues statement
The family of Jon Wells, a man killed by Calgary police earlier this month, say they are seeking time to grieve their loss.
CSIS says a former parliamentarian may have worked on behalf of a foreign government
A former parliamentarian is suspected of 'having worked to influence parliamentary business' on behalf of an unnamed foreign government, Canada's spy service told a federal inquiry Friday.
P.E.I. shellfish festival gastrointestinal illness outbreak largest in province's history: health officer
More than 550 symptomatic people responded to an online questionnaire about a gastrointestinal illness at a Prince Edward Island shellfish festival last weekend.
Maggie Smith, scene-stealing actor famed for Harry Potter and 'Downton Abbey,' dies at 89
Maggie Smith, the masterful, scene-stealing actor who won an Oscar for 1969 film 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' and gained new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in 'Downton Abbey' and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, died Friday. She was 89.
What's 'chroming'? Experts explain the dangerous social media trend among youths
Chroming, or getting high via inhaling hydrocarbons by misusing a variety of legal products, is trending among adolescents, and it sometimes ends in death.
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
Live hurricane tracker: follow Helene's path on this interactive map
Here is an interactive hurricane map using live tracking data from the NOAA National Hurricane Center (NHC), following Hurricane Helene's observed and forecasted paths.
Israel says it struck Hezbollah's headquarters in huge explosion that shook Lebanon's capital
The Israeli military said Friday it struck the headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut, where a series of massive explosions leveled multiple buildings and sent clouds of orange and black smoke into the sky in the biggest blasts to hit the Lebanese capital in the past year. At least two people were killed and dozens were wounded, Lebanon’s health ministry said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
1 hospitalized after fire at 124 Street apartment building
An apartment building in west central Edmonton was evacuated because of a fire on Friday afternoon.
-
RCMP says Premier Smith wrong on RCMP numbers despite monthly updates
The Alberta RCMP says Premier Danielle Smith was "inaccurate" in statements about the province's Mounties on Thursday.
-
Crash closes westbound Highway 16 west of Edson
A crash scene made westbound Highway 16 impassable west of Edson Friday morning.
Lethbridge
-
Sticky-fingered bandits in Lethbridge ice cream heist charged
A man and woman have been charged after a Lethbridge ice creamery was broken into earlier this week. Staff arrived at Cookie Crimes, in the 300 block of Sixth Street South, just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday to discover the front window broken.
-
Thousands of baby turkeys killed in Vulcan County barn fire
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a blaze that killed about 9,000 turkey chicks in Vulcan County, Alta.
-
Peace bonds, withdrawn charges for Lethbridge high school football players accused of sexual assault
Four Lethbridge high school football players accused of sexual assault last year won't go to trial.
Vancouver
-
Former military reservist sentenced for shotgun video calling Liberal MP a 'communist agent' for China
A former Canadian military reservist has been sentenced to house arrest after posting a video of himself uttering threats and firing a shotgun at a picture of a member of Parliament whom he accused of being a "communist agent" for China.
-
Killer who stabbed victim 'at least 52 times' dies in B.C. prison
A 72-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for a brutal murder that happened in Chilliwack in 2016 has died, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.
-
Doorbell camera captures tense bear showdown at B.C. family's front door
There were some tense moments for a B.C. family this week after their dog came face-to-face with a protective mama bear right outside their front door.
Vancouver Island
-
Former military reservist sentenced for shotgun video calling Liberal MP a 'communist agent' for China
A former Canadian military reservist has been sentenced to house arrest after posting a video of himself uttering threats and firing a shotgun at a picture of a member of Parliament whom he accused of being a "communist agent" for China.
-
'Like Lego': Eby says he'd fast-track prefabricated homes to ease B.C. housing crisis
British Columbia NDP Leader David Eby says his government would fast-track factory-built homes as part of its strategy to ease the province's housing crisis.
-
Doorbell camera captures tense bear showdown at B.C. family's front door
There were some tense moments for a B.C. family this week after their dog came face-to-face with a protective mama bear right outside their front door.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's homeless population nearly doubled this year
Saskatoon's homeless population is on pace to more than double in one year, according to data from the Saskatoon Fire Department.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE New poll reveals some key issues for voters in upcoming Sask. election
The most important issues for Saskatchewan voters depends on which party they support, according to a new poll.
-
Saskatoon lowering speed limit on third neighbourhood bikeway street
A third neighbourhood bikeway street in Saskatoon will soon have a speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour (km/h).
Regina
-
Sask. police watchdog says RCMP discharged guns in fatal Fishing Lake First Nation incident
Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) says it has determined that RCMP officers fired their guns, as it continues its investigation into a fatal incident on Fishing Lake First Nation that left a 34-year-old man dead.
-
Sask. gov't run grocery stores, PST cuts promised in pre-campaign announcements
The Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan says a former government-run liquor store would be turned into a government-operated grocery store if the party were to form government.
-
RCMP say inmate failed to return to correctional centre in Yorkton, may be in Regina
RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 55-year-old man who failed to return to a correctional centre in Yorkton Thursday night and is thought to be travelling to or in the Regina area.
Toronto
-
Police make four more arrests in viral video that showed woman stealing Porsche from Mississauga driveway
Police have arrested four more people in connection with a viral video that showed a woman stealing a Porsche from a Mississauga driveway and then striking its owner as she attempted to flee the scene.
-
Toronto Raptors confirm plans to retire Vince Carter's No. 15
The Toronto Raptors have confirmed that Vince Carter's No. 15 will be the first number to be retired by the NBA franchise.
-
Man critically injured after being pulled out of water by Toronto marina
A man has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled out of the water by Toronto's waterfront, police say.
Montreal
-
Woman found dead in Hemmingford, Que. after going missing; man, 31, charged
A 31-year-old man has been charged following the death of a woman who went missing in southern Quebec earlier this week.
-
Quebec MNA accuses SAQ of being backed by 'racist, far-right pro-genocide groups'
Quebec solidaire (QS) accused Quebec's liquor control board of being supported by 'racist, far-right pro-genocide groups."
-
2 possible tornadoes touch down in Quebec, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada said that two tornadoes reportedly touched down Thursday afternoon in Quebec's Mauricie region.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Teen who pleaded guilty in N.S. school stabbing sentenced to 2 years' probation
A youth who stabbed two staff members at a Bedford, N.S., high school in March 2023 has been sentenced to two years of probation, with certain conditions.
-
P.E.I. shellfish festival gastrointestinal illness outbreak largest in province's history: health officer
More than 550 symptomatic people responded to an online questionnaire about a gastrointestinal illness at a Prince Edward Island shellfish festival last weekend.
-
Fair fall weekend weather expected in the Maritimes after rainfall
A much-needed round of rain continues to clear the Maritimes Friday night.
Winnipeg
-
‘They are the symphony’: WSO celebrates 77th season with legacy musicians
Inside the Centennial Concert Hall, a booming sound fills the air as the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra rehearses during its 77th season.
-
Province signs off on sale of Portage Place
The Province of Manitoba has signed off on the sale of Portage Place.
-
Ontario woman arrested in Sask. following alleged child abduction: Manitoba RCMP
An Ontario woman who allegedly abducted her three children from Ontario and crossed into Manitoba was arrested in Saskatchewan this week.
Ottawa
-
Rats are overtaking Overbrook
A rat infestation in Overbrook is causing a major headache for residents, who say the problem is out of control. Rats can be seen in yards day and night, with no sign of relief.
-
O-Train Line 1 to temporarily close Sunday, here's what to expect
OC Transpo says O-Train Line 1 will not run between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations Sunday morning while important Stage 2 work is completed.
-
Ottawa Hospital parking rates set to increase starting Tuesday
Parking rates at The Ottawa Hospital (TOH) will increase as of Tuesday for patients, visitors and staff.
Northern Ontario
-
Doorbell camera captures tense bear showdown at B.C. family's front door
There were some tense moments for a B.C. family this week after their dog came face-to-face with a protective mama bear right outside their front door.
-
Complainant breaks down as cross-examination resumes in Hoggard sexual assault trial
The emotional cross-examination of the woman accusing Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault continued at his trial Friday, as the Canadian musician's defence lawyer sought to highlight possible issues with the complainant's memory.
-
Sault considers buying, demolishing former hospital, selling it for residential development
At its meeting Oct. 1, city council in Sault Ste. Marie will vote on a staff recommendation to buy the former Sault Area Hospital site on Queen Street East and Lucy Terrace.
Barrie
-
New road officially opens to help relieve traffic congestion in Barrie's south end
The highly-anticipated Bryne Drive South extension in Barrie opened Friday afternoon, and is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in the city's busy south end.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sends one to hospital
A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Bradford caused some traffic backups ahead of the weekend.
-
Police swarm home after man allegedly confronts snowmobile owner with crossbow
Several heavily armed officers descended on a home in the southeast area of Barrie Thursday afternoon after reports of a man armed with a crossbow.
Kitchener
-
Councillors, advocates question report on corn crop destruction in Wilmot Township
Advocates are demanding an apology after a staff report regarding the destruction of corn crops in Wilmot Township was found to be lacking in detail.
-
What is Ontario's homeworkers' minimum wage, and why is it higher than general minimum wage?
When Ontario’s minimum wage goes up on Oct. 1, another group of workers will also see an increase. But what is the homeworkers’ minimum wage?
-
Eight houses damaged after two suspicious fire in Erin, Ont.
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s help as they investigate two fires in the town of Erin, that are considered suspicious.
London
-
Muslim woman allegedly attacked in London, Ont.
The National Council of Canadian Muslims and Hikma Public Affairs Council have both released statements on social media regarding the reported incident.
-
New Schmeichel Building for Entrepreneurship and Innovation opens its doors on Western’s campus
“Nothing's going on here.” Strike CUPE 2361 say holding a grand opening while they remain on strike reflects poorly on Western leadership.
-
Third suspect arrested following July shooting incident in London
A third person has been arrested following a shooting in London in July. Police had previously said officers were looking for Dean Robert Dickieson, 31, who they say has now been arrested.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following collision with vehicle
One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Chatham Thursday night.
-
Police searching for suspects following alleged assault
The Windsor Police Service is looking to identify three suspects after an alleged assault involving a knife and bear mace.
-
What’s open/closed for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30
The fourth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada is on Monday, Sept. 30.