CALGARY
Calgary

    • Warm temperatures continue but showers return for Tuesday evening

    Share

    Calgarians were treated to some wonderful weather to view Monday's partial solar eclipse.

    Clear skies and warm winds brought the city to a high of 12 C on Monday afternoon and those above-normal temperatures will continue throughout the work week and into the weekend.

    The significant weather to keep an eye on is a low-pressure system moving through British Columbia that is expected to carry over the mountains and bring rain and potentially the risk of some non-severe thunderstorms right around 5:30 p.m. in Calgary.

    The thunderstorm potential is low but models indicate areas east of the city like Drumheller, Brooks and Medicine Hat could get their first glimpse of lightning this year from this system.

    After Tuesday, a ridge of high pressure re-establishes itself over southern Alberta.

    Longer-range models show this blocking pattern won't let up until late-day April 14.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's new 'Our North, Strong and Free' defence policy explained

    Announced Monday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, the spending is expected to total just over $8 billion over the next five years and $73 billion in the next two decades for new equipment and infrastructure, including improvements to Canadian air and sea fleets, communications technologies and services for military personnel.

    Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction

    Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News