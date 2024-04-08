Warm temperatures continue but showers return for Tuesday evening

Calgarians were treated to some wonderful weather to view Monday's partial solar eclipse.

Clear skies and warm winds brought the city to a high of 12 C on Monday afternoon and those above-normal temperatures will continue throughout the work week and into the weekend.

The significant weather to keep an eye on is a low-pressure system moving through British Columbia that is expected to carry over the mountains and bring rain and potentially the risk of some non-severe thunderstorms right around 5:30 p.m. in Calgary.

The thunderstorm potential is low but models indicate areas east of the city like Drumheller, Brooks and Medicine Hat could get their first glimpse of lightning this year from this system.

After Tuesday, a ridge of high pressure re-establishes itself over southern Alberta.

Longer-range models show this blocking pattern won't let up until late-day April 14.