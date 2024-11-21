CALGARY
Calgary

    • We can expect Friday and Saturday to bring more cold, and more snow, too

    The burst of snow we had Thursday morning was more of a mini-burst compared to the snow expected Friday and Saturday.

    The snow should kick in just after the noon hour on Friday and continue until Saturday night.

    Here is a look at Friday's forecast:

    The cold air will stick around all week, with daytime highs in the minus double digits.

    On Friday, expect four to eight centimetres of snow (at least), and on Saturday, expect five to 15 centimetres.

